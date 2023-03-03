To casual observers, the cries of agony and scenes of chaos that were visible throughout Disaster City in College Station on Friday may have seemed concerning.

But to the more than 700 Texas A&M students and countless faculty and emergency responders present, it was just another day of training.

Disaster Day, originally started in 2008 by the Texas A&M School of Nursing, has now become the nation's largest student-led interprofessional emergency response simulation. This marks the 15th annual rendition of the event held at Disaster City, a 52-acre facility adjacent to the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service’s Brayton Fire Training Field.

Each year a new scenario is selected and introduced on the day of the event, to help with the realism of an unexpected situation. This year's scenario was a hurricane and students received experience in triage at the "disaster" site, working in and around a field hospital, caring for the mental health of patients at an evacuation shelter and overall disaster management coordination and oversight.

“We are supposed to be learning how to deal with disasters, especially in cases where there’s disorder and chaos, and we are supposed to learn how to work together … sort of as an interprofessional team development,” said first-year medical student Anna Chainaranont, who was chosen to play a patient during the simulation. “Being a patient involves receiving makeup to mimic the injury(s) we are assigned. Once the simulation begins, we act out our case as we are being attended to.”

Chainaranont described her case: “I got attacked by an alligator, my leg was completely torn off and I have abdominal lacerations and I should be deceased within 10 minutes of them finding me.”

This year's event included coordination with the U.S. military and St. Joseph Health, which added the enhancement of incorporating medical evacuations by airplane and helicopter.

A team of medics from the U.S. Air Force 59th Air Medical Wing flew into Easterwood Airport aboard a Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft. They were then transported to Disaster City and the field hospital. From there they participated in the simulation of transiting care of two burn victims, played by medical dummies, from the medical students on site. Once stabilized, the medics simulated transporting them to a waiting ambulance which traveled back to the waiting aircraft.

“We hope students walk away with critical training and skills they will remember for the rest of their careers,” said Justin Dugie, the student planning director for Disaster Day.