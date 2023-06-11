July 19,1932-June 1,2023

Constance Mae Davenport was born July 19, 1932, in Minneapolis, H MN, to Spencer Davenport and Delores Tischmann Davenport. She married Thomas L. Beltrand on MKI August 22, 1953. They had ill four children, Mary Louise ^Carney _(Tim), Nancy Jeanne Tewell (Skip d.) (Jeff), I homas L. Beltrand Jr. (Pamela) and Daniel In^H Charles Beltrand (Clare).

Connie had 11 f grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.

Our beloved mother's services will be on June 16, 2023, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in College Station at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the M.R.C. Foundation, 2505 E. Villa Maria Ave., Bryan, TX 77802, in honor/memory of Constance Beltrand.

We thank Crestview M.R.C. for the wonderful care they provided for our mother for many years. Our wonderful mother will be missed by many.