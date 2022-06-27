Concerned and Confused While Coping

Dear Annie: My husband, “John,” and I are dancers, and we give dance lessons. But we are different in our personal needs for emotional healing, and this has become a problem because we are trying to deal with the aftermath of a tragic accident involving several of our friends.

Not everyone survived; not everyone has recovered; and those who survived are traumatized. All of us are grieving. But John is dealing with this in one of two ways. Either he needs a high-energy crowd interaction, where he is the center of the dance floor or the entertainment at any class we teach, or he needs silence where he wants to be left alone.

I never want to be the center of attention, although I can certainly handle it or I wouldn’t teach, and I enjoy being present with people. This has meant that we are often at odds, where he feels like I’m invading his time and space, but I feel like he expends his social energy on other people.

Both of us lost a friend in the accident, and both of us are trying to support our remaining friends. For two weeks now, since the day of the accident, John has spent all his time and effort consoling everyone else, and I have been alone.

I have tried to talk to him, explaining that I appreciate that he’s been there to support people who are dear to us but that I need him, too. He reminded me that he’s tired and doesn’t feel like it’s right for us to have fun together right now, which is not what I was insinuating.

I feel abandoned and unsupported, and although this is the greatest tragedy our friends have faced, this is not the first time I’ve watched him rush to the aide of everyone else but leave me to fend for myself. I don’t want to pick fights, and I understand that he does need time alone. Is there a way for both of us to get what we need emotionally? — Grieving in Isolation

Dear Grieving in Isolation: I am sorry for your loss and pray that you and all involved find some peace. Sometimes, when we have a fear of intimacy and vulnerability, we push away the people who are closest to us. It is a defense mechanism against real closeness and connection. I would seek the help of a marriage counselor to help the two of you reconnect.

