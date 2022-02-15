Companies revert to more normal operations as COVID wanes

The U.S. has since seen COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations plummet. Cases have plunged from 455,000 a day two weeks ago to 150,000 on Monday. COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen 45% from the peak one month ago and are now at levels similar to when the country was coming out of the delta variant surge in September. And nearly 65% of Americans are fully vaccinated.

“I think we are in a much better place than we were six months ago or a year ago," said Jeff Levin-Scherz, an executive in the health practice of consulting firm Willis Towers Watson. “We are somewhat better protected than we were at any point in the past. But the new normal isn’t going to be the old normal. It will be somewhat different."

Many office workers will still be required to wear masks in the office and get regularly tested. Front-line workers such as store clerks and restaurant staff who were already physically going to work will have to adjust to maskless colleagues and customers — whether they like it or not.

Then there are the old realities of their pre-pandemic routines: dealing with rush-hour commuter traffic, putting on dressier clothes again and working alongside co-workers for the first time in two years.