Comments renew debate over adoption as abortion alternative

Kelsey Wright chose adoption — twice. She became pregnant in high school and, at 18, gave birth to a son in 2011. Feeling unprepared for parenting, she placed the baby for adoption with a family she knew.

Six years later, as a subsequent relationship was breaking up, she again became pregnant. And again, she chose to continue with the pregnancy and place her second son with the same family that adopted his brother.

“Initially, I was thinking, ‘How do I get out of this?’ and abortion comes to mind, but I don’t think that lasted more than 24 hours,” Wright said. “From a Christian background. I just couldn’t do that — there was no way I could terminate their life because of what I did.”

Now 29, Wright lives in the Houston suburbs and got married last year. She and her husband have a 4-month-old daughter. She stays in touch with her sons, visiting occasionally even though their family moved to New Mexico.

“I don’t have any regrets,” Wright said. “It took time to heal, but I wouldn’t change it for anything. I’m so grateful adoption was an option.”