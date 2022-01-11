College Station's Stutts plans a future in ag industry, passion for ag engineering may lead him to A&M

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The series, which is sponsored by Capital Farm Credit, will culminate with selected students receiving scholarships.
Raised by parents embedded in the world of agriculture, College Station High School senior Braden Stutts has been involved in the industry for the better part of his life.
With his dad raising cattle while growing up and his mom serving as one of the agriculture teachers at College Station High School, Stutts said his respect for agriculturists and what they do is immense.
“One of the cool things that I see with agriculture is that agriculturalists, farmers and ranchers are the ones who feed the world,” Stutts said. “Society could not function without agriculturalists, so I think that’s one really cool thing about agriculture.”
Stemming from this respect, Stutts said, is an interest in agricultural engineering and helping people like farmers and other ag producers in accomplishing daily tasks both big and small.
“One of my biggest interests is agricultural engineering and designing farm equipment, implements, heavy machinery and stuff like that,” Stutts said. “I’ve always kind of tinkered and built stuff and so I’m looking at either going to Texas A&M or Sam Houston State and studying agriculture engineering technology.”
Stutts said he was first introduced to FFA as an eighth grader when his mom took him with her on a trip to the State FFA Convention.
“A big perk to being an ag teacher’s kid was getting to go to state convention in eighth grade because most people can’t go until they are freshmen,” Stutts said. “Getting to experience state convention in middle school is what really got me interested in FFA because I got to see all of the state officers and everything from a young age.”
Through his personal connection to agriculture, Stutts joined FFA in high school and currently serves as president of the high school’s FFA chapter and Area XII FFA Treasurer. Stutts said his favorite thing about being involved in FFA is that it is student-led and gives plenty of opportunities for leadership experience.
“As both a district and an area officer, I’ve had a lot of opportunity for personal growth and building my leadership skills,” Stutts said. “I think it’s a great opportunity that I’ve had and that many other kids get to have as well.”
Sheridan Clinkscales, an agriculture science teacher and FFA advisor at CSHS, said Stutts is very smart and creative, which will be key skills in pursuing a career in agriculture engineering.
“He loves learning content in classes and then having to take that content and use it to solve problems or create something,” Clinkscales said. “All of our experiences with agriculture is what has grown our relationship together as a student and a teacher and getting to watch him take that and turn it into a career that he will love is very special.”
As for his future, Clinkscales said she anticipates great things from Stutts and hopes he will continue his dedication to agriculture.
“You should expect to see Braden Stutts winning awards for developing something new and creative that helps agricultural producers be more efficient, more safe or both,” Clinkscales said. “My advice for Braden is don’t lose your passion for agriculture and share that passion with others.”