College Station to move forward with eminent domain proceedings for park project

College Station’s years-long effort to create a community park on the west side of town has involved a lawsuit and hundreds of thousands of dollars. Now, the city is set to begin eminent domain proceedings to secure more than 100 acres of disputed land.
The city said it first identified a need for property in west College Station for use as a community park back in 2010. The area’s rapid development had led to a lack of space to establish a park for that side of the city. Officials started negotiating with Gerry Saum to purchase just over 100 acres of land on North Dowling Road for a park.
Saum signed a contract to sell the land for $2.5 million in 2017 and the city council approved the real estate contract at its Sept. 11, 2017 meeting. Two days later, Saum sent a letter to the city saying that she wanted to withdraw from the agreement in favor of an offer from another buyer.
The city has a lawsuit pending against Saum to force her to go forward with the sale of the property for the originally agreed upon price, the city attorney’s office said in an email. Since the lawsuit has been delayed by appeals, the city is moving forward with separate eminent domain proceedings in an effort to acquire the land more quickly. The city council approved the decision Thursday night in a 6-1 vote.
Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha said that she only supports using eminent domain for utilities like water lines, which she has previously supported, but did not see a reason to pursue that avenue for a park.
“I love parks,” Cunha said during Thursday’s meeting, “but for me, eminent domain is such a serious exercise of government authority. ... I will use eminent domain when it is needed for a utility. I am unafraid to use it. I understand its role in government. I understand the situation in this case very clearly, but it's a foundational thing. I'm not going to use eminent domain to secure park land.”
For Councilman Dennis Maloney, moving forward with eminent domain proceedings is necessary, noting that it is “financially more sound” than to “drag things out in the court.” He added that he believes parks play a major role in the city.
“We have a great need for the park system here,” he said. “We have a very young, vibrant community. And people that actually have studied this particular tract of land and know all the history of it will understand that there's a lot more to it than meets the eye. This isn't a taking. … Parks are crucial to us and are just as vital for your community as police and fire.”
Since late 2017, the city attorney’s office said that College Station has spent about $305,000 on this issue.
The city is required to pay the fair market value of the property in the eminent domain proceeding. Since that cost is determined by condemnation commissioners appointed by the court or by a judge or a jury, the city attorney’s office said it is unknown if the value will be more or less than the original $2.5 million contract amount.
“Eminent domain is used by cities, counties, and the state to acquire property needed for a public purpose,” the city attorney’s office said in an email. “The most common purposes are for the acquisition of street rights-of-way or easements for water or sewer lines. However, it also is used for acquiring land for parks, city hall sites, police and fire stations, etc. The city rarely uses eminent domain because it prefers to acquire property by agreement with the landowners and to use eminent domain only as a last resort.”
The city said the timeline for moving forward is uncertain.