College Station to move forward with eminent domain proceedings for park project

“I love parks,” Cunha said during Thursday’s meeting, “but for me, eminent domain is such a serious exercise of government authority. ... I will use eminent domain when it is needed for a utility. I am unafraid to use it. I understand its role in government. I understand the situation in this case very clearly, but it's a foundational thing. I'm not going to use eminent domain to secure park land.”

For Councilman Dennis Maloney, moving forward with eminent domain proceedings is necessary, noting that it is “financially more sound” than to “drag things out in the court.” He added that he believes parks play a major role in the city.

“We have a great need for the park system here,” he said. “We have a very young, vibrant community. And people that actually have studied this particular tract of land and know all the history of it will understand that there's a lot more to it than meets the eye. This isn't a taking. … Parks are crucial to us and are just as vital for your community as police and fire.”

Since late 2017, the city attorney’s office said that College Station has spent about $305,000 on this issue.