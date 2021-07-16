 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station to host budget workshops
0 comments

College Station to host budget workshops

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Community members will have a chance to dig deeper into College Station's $353.74 million fiscal year 2022 proposed budget at three workshop sessions next week. 

The workshops will start at 1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. 

The council got a first look at the document July 8. A public hearing will be held July 27, and the document is up for adoption Aug. 12. 

The workshops will be available in-person at College Station City Hall and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94541938278. To join in over the phone, call 888-475-4499. The meeting ID is 945 4193 8278.

The city also has a four-part podcastin which Fiscal Services Director Mary Ellen Leonard talks with Communications Director Jay Socol about the proposed budget. Go to blog.cstx.gov/2021/07/14/podcast to listen, watch or read the transcript. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert