The Bryan neighborhood of Beverley Estates, across Texas Avenue from Hensel Park, was developed by the Sparks family as a rural subdivision of Bryan in 1938. It was named after Mr. Sparks’ daughter, Beverley.

Former Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson now lives in the Sparks old home in the subdivision.

Originally, Beverley Estates had gravel roads and the highest subdivision lot was the highest elevation in Bryan at the time. The timber in this area was mined during the 1920s so without the obstruction of trees one could see Downtown Bryan from that spot.

Since then, Beverley Estates has maintained the same feel and attractiveness that it originally proffered: large lots and no fencing with “country lane” streets. Houses built in this neighborhood reflect every decade of its existence.

To its residents, it has maintained its warm appeal unmatched by newer, more substantial subdivisions with all of the city-required bells and whistles. Because of these attributes and convenient location, its current and former inhabitants love this neighborhood and most have remained here as long as their health would allow

Now comes the city of College Station with its sewer project which threatens to disfigure dramatically this historic Bryan neighborhood — not because it wants to improve services to the neighborhood but because it is the cheapest alternative for that city to increase its sewer capacity serving Texas A&M’s continued development of Hensel Park and College Station’s redeveloping Northgate District.

The College Station city staff will tell you they have the legal right to do this because their utility company can utilize Bryan’s utility easements and rights of way for this purpose.

They also will tell you that the city of Bryan does the same in College Station. All this is probably true but there is one glaring difference: Bryan utilities intrude in College Station only because they are actually providing service to residents of College Station and residents in the county outside of College Station city limits.

This is not the case with College Station’s proposed foray through Beverley Estates. This project is all in the best interest of College Station and without regard to Bryan and its residents residing in Beverley Estates.

College Station’s elected representatives and staff repeatedly tout their concern over protection of their neighborhoods’ integrity. With this project, it appears they do not share the same concern for this Bryan neighborhood.

They do have easy albeit more expensive alternatives. They can improve and continue to maintain their existing lift station and go down Cooner Street in College Station or they can go down the creek bed forming the northern boundary of Beverley Estates. As far as our community as a whole is concerned, these alternatives seem preferable to tearing a 50-foot wide swath through Beverley Estates from Texas Avenue to 29th Street, destroying its vegetation and attractiveness.

College Station’s city staff, the hired guns, will, I am sure, recommend to their council tearing up Beverley Estates utilizing the cheapest alternative for the city of College Station.

I pray their elected representatives see our community through a different lens and challenge staff to find a more elegant solution.