College Station police and fire chiefs recap 2021 activity reports to city council

“Gang activity in our community is increasing and that is something we are working to address,” Couch said.

He said the reports listed were isolated incidents, among the many others he addressed to the council.

“Our trends aren’t growing out of control, we want to reduce gang activity and weapons on the street,” he said.

Couch said their average immediate response time was 6 minutes, 41 seconds in 2021, while 1,768 non-residents were arrested, 1,086 residents and 43 unknown.

He said they have multiple operational programs in the department to help their efforts, including a major crimes unit, gang intelligence officers and a public relations coordinator.

College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann addressed the council with the 2021 fire and EMS reports.

Mann said they received 8,583 EMS calls and 3,939 fire hazmat or other related calls. He said of the 12,522 incidents, 69% of them were EMS related and 31% were fire related.

Regarding ambulance availability, Mann said having the most effective staffing period was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.