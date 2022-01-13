College Station police and fire chiefs recap 2021 activity reports to city council

The College Station police and fire departments presented their 2021 activity reports to city council staff during their Thursday night meeting.
College Station Police Chief Billy Couch said in 2021 they received 105,010 total calls, which is a 1.4% decrease than in 2019, when there were 93,056 total calls.
Couch said for 2021 there were seven calls regarding murder, 81 calls regarding sexual assault, 18 calls regarding a robbery, 15 calls regarding an aggravated robbery, 86 calls regarding aggravated assault, 185 calls regarding burglary of a habitation, 190 calls regarding a burglary of a vehicle and 173 calls regarding theft of a firearm.
“We are seeing some inexperienced young adults purchasing handguns,” Couch said. “Guns are being left in cars and then being taken … [people] may have it as a measure of safety and then it is stolen from their car.”
He highlighted some significant incidents that the department responded to last year, including in May when two suspects were arrested for a murder at H.E.B; an aggravated assault shooting on Spring Loop also in May; an aggravated assault and subsequent manhunt in Southwood Valley in June; a murder at a Wal-Mart parking lot in August; an aggravated assault shooting at Atlas Pear Apartments in October; and a murder/suicide at Motel 6 in November.
“Gang activity in our community is increasing and that is something we are working to address,” Couch said.
He said the reports listed were isolated incidents, among the many others he addressed to the council.
“Our trends aren’t growing out of control, we want to reduce gang activity and weapons on the street,” he said.
Couch said their average immediate response time was 6 minutes, 41 seconds in 2021, while 1,768 non-residents were arrested, 1,086 residents and 43 unknown.
He said they have multiple operational programs in the department to help their efforts, including a major crimes unit, gang intelligence officers and a public relations coordinator.
College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann addressed the council with the 2021 fire and EMS reports.
Mann said they received 8,583 EMS calls and 3,939 fire hazmat or other related calls. He said of the 12,522 incidents, 69% of them were EMS related and 31% were fire related.
Regarding ambulance availability, Mann said having the most effective staffing period was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
“We have been getting by, by using our two reserve ambulances … we have an additional ambulance coming to us in April,” Mann said.
Mann said the departments’ goal is to “have at least one ambulance available to citizens at least 99.6% of the time.”
Mann also said they have been working with the Bryan Fire Department to “have a balanced relationship” in response to fire and EMS calls across Brazos County.
For the first unit total response time, Mann said CSFD was in the 90th percentile. For fire calls they had a 7-minute, 9-second average response time, and for EMS calls they had a 7:27 average response time, he said.
Among other business, the council:
- Approved an ordinance vacating and abandoning 0.489 acres of Turkey Creek Road right-of-way, said right-of-way being the southeast corner of the intersection of Turkey Creek Road and Health Science Center Parkway.
- Approved amending an ordinance by changing the zoning district boundary on approximately 21 acres located at 8765 HSC Parkway, generally located between Biomedical Way and State Highway 47.
- Approved a resolution consenting to the City Council of the City of Bryan providing economic development incentives to Fujufilm Diosynth Biotechnologies.