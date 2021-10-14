College Station orchestra students make All-Region orchestras

Twenty-eight College Station High School orchestra students have qualified for the All-Region string and full orchestras, and three students were named second alternates. Twelve orchestra students will be auditioning for All-Area on Saturday.
The students are: Alan Poprik, string orchestra bass; Ayon Mukherjee, Ethan Harmon and Matthew Rivas, string orchestra cello; Cristian Bribiescas, Miriam Demlow and David Britton, string orchestra viola; Briceida Bellon, Samikshya “Sami” Mahapatra, Anika Nepal, Lindsay Flanigan, Hannah Hanks and Anushri Bhuvanesh, string orchestra violin; Porto Ortiz-Arrieta, Minyoung “Christine” Kim and Jordan Carter, full orchestra string bass; Hannah Jeong, Irene Benavides-Perez and Sasha Ostrovsky, full orchestra cello; Abigail Rhee, Isabelle Wong and Anastasia Hueste, full orchestra viola; Sashi Kulatilaka, Andrew “Andy” Kim, Lucas Chiang, Anna Kimber, Philemon Kim, Dominic Montekaitis, Yura Song, Tom Klappenecker and Grace Lee, full orchestra violin.