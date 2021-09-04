College Station mom shaves head for childhood cancer awareness, hopes to raise $100,000 for research

Fifteen years after her oldest child was diagnosed with childhood kidney cancer at the age of 3, Jill Cetina shaved her head for the second time in her life Friday to raise awareness and money for childhood cancer research.
Running her hands over her new buzzcut, Cetina said, “It feels amazing. What feels even more amazing is moving the research agenda forward, and I know that this haircut will result in people asking me, result in me talking about it.”
The College Station mom first shaved her head and raised $14,000 for St. Baldrick’s Foundation when her daughter was diagnosed and lost her hair as a result of chemotherapy treatment.
“When you’re a little girl, you know, she’s like, ‘Mom, I’m not beautiful anymore.’ I said, ‘You’re always beautiful to me whether or not you have hair.’ Beauty is not about hair; it’s about here,” she said, pointing to her heart. “I found out about St. Baldrick’s 15 years ago, and I shaved my head because I wanted to show her that, number one, that as her mother, I’m supporting her; but also because research for cancer cures is so important, and it is an area that is underfunded in our country.”
Her daughter, a graduate of College Station High School, is now an adult and considered a long-term survivor. Cetina said her daughter has some lingering health issues from her cancer treatment, but they are blessed because she is an adult.
As a new St. Baldrick’s Foundation board member – and the first from the Brazos Valley – and a mom of a pediatric cancer survivor, Cetina felt it was time to shave her head again, setting her fundraising goal through the end of the year at $100,000.
So far she has $22,000 pledges, but the full $100,000 would be about enough to fund a St. Baldrick’s Foundation research grant. Cetina chose Friday to shave her head as a way to celebrate her 50th birthday and to use September, which is designated Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, to help raise awareness.
Statistically, she said, one in five children will die of cancer after their diagnosis. Cetina said doctors told her treatment and research has progressed so far that if she had been diagnosed with the same cancer as her daughter when she was that age, Cetina would not have lived.
“The research has come a long way; it’s not like we’re not making progress, but we got a lot more still left to do,” she said. “It takes dollars to do it.”
Michele Franco, media and PR specialist for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, said the organization has awarded $310 million in research grants to institutions and nonprofits since 2005, making it the largest non-governmental funder of childhood cancer research grants.
That money is raised through head shaves, like Cetina’s, and “do what you want” fundraisers that can be other events, such as fun runs or bake sales. Franco said the people who help fund research grants form the army of support behind families who have a child going through cancer treatment.
Cetina said a mom in the community reached out to her because her son died after a fight against neuroblastoma, but a grant from St. Baldrick’s that funded a clinical trial gave him four more years of life. That clinical trial then led to other trials and is still an area of ongoing research.
“That trial moved forward because somebody stepped up and provided $40,000 in funding,” she said. “If that $40,000 hadn’t come through, her son wouldn’t have gotten four more years of life, and all of this additional research geared toward saving kids wouldn’t have happened. So everybody can think, ‘Well what I do doesn’t really matter.’ It totally matters.”
Childhood cancer survival is measured by if a person is alive five years after diagnosis, Cetina said, but parents want more than that.
“You want a lifetime, and you want a healthy lifetime,” she said. “You don’t want these long-term effects. And, frankly, there’s still a lot of work to do.”
The message of Friday’s head shave, she said, is of hope, resilience and love.
“Hope because we can make progress. Resilience because that’s what it takes to get through a pediatric cancer diagnosis. And love because that’s what cancer families need,” she said. “It is one of the most stressful things you can ever imagine in your life.”
The trauma of a child’s cancer diagnosis or, worse, a child’s death due to cancer can cause some people to not engage further and not talk about the disease. Cetina said she wants to use her voice and actions to raise awareness.
“I know how important it’s been to me to see my child have the opportunity to grow up,” she said, tearing up. “I want more families to have that.”
To donate to Cetina’s fundraising goal, go to st.baldricks.org and search for Jill Cetina’s name to find her fundraising page. People also can register their own fundraising event on the St. Baldrick’s website.