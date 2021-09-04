College Station mom shaves head for childhood cancer awareness, hopes to raise $100,000 for research

As a new St. Baldrick’s Foundation board member – and the first from the Brazos Valley – and a mom of a pediatric cancer survivor, Cetina felt it was time to shave her head again, setting her fundraising goal through the end of the year at $100,000.

So far she has $22,000 pledges, but the full $100,000 would be about enough to fund a St. Baldrick’s Foundation research grant. Cetina chose Friday to shave her head as a way to celebrate her 50th birthday and to use September, which is designated Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, to help raise awareness.

Statistically, she said, one in five children will die of cancer after their diagnosis. Cetina said doctors told her treatment and research has progressed so far that if she had been diagnosed with the same cancer as her daughter when she was that age, Cetina would not have lived.

“The research has come a long way; it’s not like we’re not making progress, but we got a lot more still left to do,” she said. “It takes dollars to do it.”

Michele Franco, media and PR specialist for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, said the organization has awarded $310 million in research grants to institutions and nonprofits since 2005, making it the largest non-governmental funder of childhood cancer research grants.