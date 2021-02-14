College Station man charged with DWI for at least fifth time

A College Station man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Saturday after he was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge for at least the fifth time, officials said.

According to Brazos County court records, Arnett James Mundine Sr., 54, has DWI arrests in Brazos County going back to 1994. In January 2016, he was found guilty of driving while intoxicated — third or more in Brazos County and was sentenced to four years in prison, records show.

Bryan police said around 7:30 p.m. Friday, an officer patrolling East 29th Street saw a car driven by Mundine swerving and almost hitting another vehicle. Authorities stopped Mundine, who smelled of alcohol, police note. Mundine did not pass a sobriety test, and blood was drawn to determine his blood alcohol level, a report notes. Mundine told officers he had drank three 32-ounce beers and had taken hydrocodone for a medical issue, police said.

Mundine is charged with driving while intoxicated — third or more, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He is being held on $6,000 bond.