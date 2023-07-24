A College Station man was arrested Saturday for allegedly driving while intoxicated with three children in the car and unlawfully carrying a weapon, according to the College Station Police Department.

Stephen James Lair, 35, was charged with three counts of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age and for violating a protective order by unlawfully carrying a weapon, police said. Two of the DWI charges were later dropped by police, according to Brazos County Jail records.

Officers said that police received a report of a reckless driver traveling northbound on Texas 6 and that the reporting party had followed the car into the Burger King located on Texas Avenue.

Upon arriving at the scene, police said they waited for the suspect, later identified as Lair, to leave the drive-through before pulling him over. As they approached the vehicle, officers said they observed one child in the front seat and three other children in the back seat.

Lair refused a field sobriety test police said and was placed under arrest. Officers said Lair also admitted to having a firearm even though he was not allowed to possess one because of a previous protection order.

Driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 is a state jail felony with a fine of up to $10,000 and a maximum of 180 days in jail.

Lair is out of jail after posting a $13,000 bond, according to county jail records.