College Station hosts public input meeting to discuss potential bonds for November election

The City of College Station is hosting a public input meeting for residents to provide feedback on 33 proposed projects for the November bond election. The meeting will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. Monday in the City Council chambers in City Hall.
According to Assistant City Manager Jennifer Prochazka, the meeting will run in an open house-type format, where residents can come and leave at their leisure. There will be 33 stations for each proposed project for residents to visit with city staff and members of the Citizen’s Bond Advisory Committee, to answer questions and provide details on the projects.
There also will be comment cards available and a ranking sheet for residents to submit on the potential capital projects as they walk through the stations.
“At the meeting there will be people from the city manager’s office as well as finance, planning and development, public works, recreation and various departments throughout the city that may have potential bond projects that effect their operations,” Prochazka said. “There are a number of park projects on the list including new construction, such as Independence Ball Park and renovations at Veterans Athletic Fields; there are also road projects including street extensions, rehabs in older areas and facility projects.”
The process to create a list of projects started when city staff asked various departments to look into their future needs and the future needs of the city. Based on past public input processes, such as the comprehensive plan or the parks master plan, those departments were able to provide the City Manager’s Office with the projects they see as necessities over the next 20 years, Prochazka said.
She said an initial list was later proposed to the bond committee, which also provided potential projects to be presented at the meeting.
“Residents also have the opportunity to suggest projects, and they can do it the meeting through the comment card process or they can send those requests to our dedicated email address that we have for the bond process,” Prochazka said.
After the meeting, all of the feedback will be compiled into a single document that will go to the bond committee and the City Council, she said.
“Ultimately the charge of that bond advisory committee is to create a list of priorities to recommend that the City Council include on a future bond,” Prochazka said. “When they are done prioritizing that list, somewhere around the end of April and beginning of May, they will present their recommendation to the City Council; and the City Council will then ultimately decide which projects will be included on a potential bond.”
Prochazka noted that a bond is only one way to pay for projects.
“When people see the list of projects, there will be cost estimates with them. We don’t know at this point what the total dollar amount will be, and the reason is because that is part of the committee’s charge that will be the council’s decision,” she said.
She said the city wants the public’s input because it will help inform the prioritization of the projects.
“The intent of the Citizen’s Bond Advisory Committee is to keep an open mind on how things might be paid for, but to really consider what the priorities of the residents would be in completing these projects over time,” Prochazka said. “It is a very important process, and it is an opportunity for residents to affect the quality of life and the built environment in College Station and I hope people take advantage of that.”
The Citizen’s Advisory Bond Committee will provide feedback and present a recommendation at the council meeting April 28.
An online version of the ranking form for the 33 projects will be available online Monday and Tuesday for residents who cannot attend the meeting. Visit cstx.gov/2022bond to provide feedback, submit comments and view the Citizen’s Bond Advisory Committee timeline.
Residents also can provide comments and questions by email to bond2022@cstx.gov.
The last day for the City Council to adopt an ordinance calling for a bond election is Aug. 22; early voting begins Oct. 24 and the general election is Nov. 8.