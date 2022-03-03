College Station hosts public input meeting to discuss potential bonds for November election

The process to create a list of projects started when city staff asked various departments to look into their future needs and the future needs of the city. Based on past public input processes, such as the comprehensive plan or the parks master plan, those departments were able to provide the City Manager’s Office with the projects they see as necessities over the next 20 years, Prochazka said.

She said an initial list was later proposed to the bond committee, which also provided potential projects to be presented at the meeting.

“Residents also have the opportunity to suggest projects, and they can do it the meeting through the comment card process or they can send those requests to our dedicated email address that we have for the bond process,” Prochazka said.

After the meeting, all of the feedback will be compiled into a single document that will go to the bond committee and the City Council, she said.