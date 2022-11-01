 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Station courts offering warrant amnesty through Friday

This marks the final week during which the College Station Municipal Court is offering a warrant amnesty for those with Class C warrants.

During the amnesty period, which lasts through Friday, you won't be arrested if you come to court and your warrant fee per case will be waived.

From Nov. 5-13, local law enforcement will be arresting those with Class C warrants during a roundup. 

Citizens unsure if they have a warrant should contact the court where they think their case may be or visit cstx.gov/warrants

The College Station Municipal Court phone number is 979-764-3683.

