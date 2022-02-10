College Station City Council votes against grandfathering impact fees

College Station City Council members approved maintaining existing impact fee collection rates and voted not to grandfather projects already under development, and discussed the city’s 2022 bond election scheduled for November, during their Thursday night meeting.
In November, city officials updated impact fees where new maximum assessable rates were adopted based on the completed five-year update studies. New collection rates were implemented to include a 10% increase to the previous collection rates for residential projects; and collection rates remained unchanged for non-residential projects, according to city officials.
For reference, the combined impact fees for single-family increase went from $5,000 to $5,500 per home: water: $500 to $550, which only includes College Station CCN (Certificates of Convenience and Necessity) areas; wastewater: $3,000 to $3,300; and roadway: $1,500 to $1,650, according to city officials.
In addition, the council denied an appeal by James Murr, the developer of Midtown Center, about applying impact fees to the Midtown City Center development. Council motioned for the staff to continue working with Murr to address his concerns.
Regarding the bond election, city manager Bryan Woods highlighted specific meeting dates that residents can attend to participate and weigh in on the bond discussions with the Citizen Bond Advisory Committee.
The following meetings will take place at City Hall in the Bush 4141 Community Room: a kickoff meeting will be held Tuesday; a project review meeting on Feb. 21 and 28; a community input meeting on March 7 and April 28. The first day to call for a bond election is Aug. 10, and the last day to call the bond election is Aug. 22. Early voting begins Oct. 22, and Election Day is November 8.
Among other business, the council:
Discussed the maintenance of the city’s fleet. Pete Caler, who is the city’s assistant public works director, said that the Fleet Maintenance Division has 18.5 full-time employees, 700 vehicles and ancillary equipment, and the staffs’ experience ranges from eight months to 28 years.
Discussed future roadway projects for this year and ongoing: F.M. 2818; F.M. 2154 and the Holleman intersection; Deacon Railroad Crossing and Cain Closure; and widening Rock Prairie West and the railroad crossing.
Approved an amendment to the city’s cemetery ordinance to correct textual errors and match approved practices in the long-term care, aesthetics and visual representation of city cemeteries.
Approved the addition of a four-way stop at the intersection of Welsh Avenue and Park Place to improve safety without removing nearby parking.
Approved a rate-increase amendment to the five-year residential recycling collection franchise and general service agreement with BVR Waste and Recycling.
Approved the renewal of an annual blanket order not to exceed $703,000 with Brazos Paving Materials for cement-treated base and cement-treated recycled crushed concrete base.
Approved a franchise agreement with Lossen Bros Co. for the collection of recyclables from commercial businesses and multi-family locations.
Approved a $5.2 million contract with Knife River Corporation for the railroad crossing projects at Deacon Drive and Cain Road.
Approved a contract not to exceed $977,518 with Virginia Transformer Corporation for one electric substation power transformer.
Approved the extension of COVID-19 disaster declaration to allow the city to continue receiving emergency pandemic-related funding.
Recognized Lisa McCracken, who is the Records Management Administrator, for earning Texas Registered Municipal Clerk certification from the Texas Municipal Clerks Association.
Following executive session, the council approved an invoice to ViaSat to pay an amount equal to the 2020 incentive payment for non-compliance.