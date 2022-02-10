College Station City Council votes against grandfathering impact fees

The following meetings will take place at City Hall in the Bush 4141 Community Room: a kickoff meeting will be held Tuesday; a project review meeting on Feb. 21 and 28; a community input meeting on March 7 and April 28. The first day to call for a bond election is Aug. 10, and the last day to call the bond election is Aug. 22. Early voting begins Oct. 22, and Election Day is November 8.

Among other business, the council:

Discussed the maintenance of the city’s fleet. Pete Caler, who is the city’s assistant public works director, said that the Fleet Maintenance Division has 18.5 full-time employees, 700 vehicles and ancillary equipment, and the staffs’ experience ranges from eight months to 28 years.

Discussed future roadway projects for this year and ongoing: F.M. 2818; F.M. 2154 and the Holleman intersection; Deacon Railroad Crossing and Cain Closure; and widening Rock Prairie West and the railroad crossing.

Approved an amendment to the city’s cemetery ordinance to correct textual errors and match approved practices in the long-term care, aesthetics and visual representation of city cemeteries.