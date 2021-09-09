College Station City Council postpones land use, zoning changes on Graham Road property

The College Station City Council members voted late Thursday to postpone land use and zoning changes that would have opened the door for new single-family townhomes to be built on a 10-acre property at 1660 Graham Road.

The decision followed a three-hour discussion and comments from around 20 community members. Most of the community members who commented on the issue were strongly opposed to bringing in townhomes due to concerns about traffic, noise, property values and other items. A couple of people who came forward in support of the issue said that they liked the idea because it could mean more affordable housing options in the city.

The item will be come back to the council at the Oct. 28 meeting. The council supported the postponement on the condition that the applicant and the concerned community members would talk and try to come to an agreement that both parties would find favorable.

In February, the council also denied changing the land use at the same property due to concerns from community members in the surrounding neighborhoods. However, the proposal at the time was different as a previous developer was calling for apartment complexes that would have been a higher density usage than what was brought forward Thursday night.