College Station City Council postpones decision on land use, zoning changes on Graham Road property

The city staff and the planning and zoning commission had recommended approval of the proposed land use and zoning changes Thursday night. Ahead of the meeting, Alyssa Halle-Schramm, the city's long-range planning administrator, said city staff supported the new proposal since the developer reached out to residents in the surrounding neighborhoods and made adjustments to the plan to try to meet the needs of those community members.

Some of the adjustments included keeping the building to a two-story maximum and making changes to avoid traffic congestion.

Even so, some City Council members said those changes were not sufficient since there were still many community members who expressed opposition in spite of the adjustments.

“The biggest and most important concern here is the covenant that we have with those people that have invested in their homes,” Councilman Dennis Maloney said early on in the discussion, before the council decided to postpone the item. “And they have come to us twice now and said, ‘look, we don't want this, we want to stay with the plan that you promised us.’ Now that plan needs to be modified, no question about it. … But the bottom line is that we have to find a way to engage the neighbors to find the solution and the best use of this property.”