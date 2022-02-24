College Station City Council members recognize February as Black History Month

College Station City Council members approved two public utility easements, and recognized February as Black History Month during a Thursday night meeting in City Hall.

The first ordinance approved was to vacate and abandon a public utility easement, near the southeast property line of 200 Live Oak Street, which is located at the intersection of Live Oak Street and Eisenhower Street.

An original easement was dedicated in 2010 for a proposed project that never materialized; the new project on the property requires electrical transformers be moved from their original locations and other site improvements be located in the abandoned areas, according to city officials.

The second was to establish a public utility easement on the edge of park land on Krenek Tap Road near Central Park Lane. The easement allows the development of the Hemaville Subdivision.

The easement will establish installation of wastewater lines, and existing trees will be removed; in order to offset the impact to the existing park land, 20 four-inch caliper trees will be replanted as part of the project, city officials stated.