College Station City Council members recognize February as Black History Month

College Station City Council members approved two public utility easements, and recognized February as Black History Month during a Thursday night meeting in City Hall.
The first ordinance approved was to vacate and abandon a public utility easement, near the southeast property line of 200 Live Oak Street, which is located at the intersection of Live Oak Street and Eisenhower Street.
An original easement was dedicated in 2010 for a proposed project that never materialized; the new project on the property requires electrical transformers be moved from their original locations and other site improvements be located in the abandoned areas, according to city officials.
The second was to establish a public utility easement on the edge of park land on Krenek Tap Road near Central Park Lane. The easement allows the development of the Hemaville Subdivision.
The easement will establish installation of wastewater lines, and existing trees will be removed; in order to offset the impact to the existing park land, 20 four-inch caliper trees will be replanted as part of the project, city officials stated.
In addition, Mayor Karl Mooney presented a proclamation to Mildred Davis and Hendrix Broussard with the Brazos Valley African American Museum, recognizing February as Black History Month with the theme of “Black Health and Wellness.”
“During Black History month we celebrate the many achievements and contributions of people of African descent. … We celebrate black health and wellness including the legacy of black scholars,” he said. “We lift up our black leaders and business owners, professionals and others who promote well-being and knowledge throughout our community.”
Among other business, the council:
- Approved renewing a contract with D.I.J. Construction Inc. for annual pavement striping and markings services in an amount not to exceed $275,000.
- Approved a franchise agreement ordinance with Lossen Bros Co. Inc. for the collection of recyclables from commercial businesses and multi-family locations.
- Approved an amendment to the Technology Services Contract with Tyler Technologies Inc., increasing the contract amount by $57,600 for access and use of Tyler Technologies’ Virtual Court software.
- Approved a technology services contract for fire department reporting and analytics software with Intterra, Inc. in an amount not to exceed $134,156.75.
- Approved purchasing five police motorcycles from the Ranch Harley-Davidson for $129,724.60 and the trade in of five existing 2019 police motorcycles to the Ranch Harley-Davidson for $35,000.
- Approve a Texas Subdivision and Special District Election and release form with Endo and Teva Pharmaceuticals and authorized Mooney to execute the release on behalf of the city.
- Approved purchasing three-phase padmount transformers with estimated expenditures in amounts not to exceed $1,826,822, which was awarded to Techline, Inc.
- The Citizens Bond Advisory Committee will meet Monday in Bush 4141 Room in City Hall. For more information, email the City Secretary's Office at cso@cstx.gov or call 764-3541.