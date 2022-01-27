College Station city council members hear traffic congestion presentation

College Station City Council members discussed traffic congestion and mobility issues after hearing a presentation by Jason Schubert, the city’s transportation planning coordinator.

Schubert presented many avenues in which the city experiences traffic delays and biking accidents, and offered areas for improvement during Thursday night’s meeting.

He shared statistics that College Station has seen in the past. He said from “1982 to 2019, the annual hours of delay per commuter increased from nine hours to 32 hours,” and noted that in the pandemic year of 2020 there was an estimated 15-hour commuter delay, citing the Texas A&M Transportation Institute Urban Mobility Reports. He also said that from “2010 to 2019, the number of commuters increased by 32%, while the hours of delay per commuter increased 17%,” citing the transportation institute.

Schubert stressed three methods to reduce traffic congestion: Adding capacity to roadway network depending on the type of environment and affordability; using existing capacity more efficiently especially at intersections; and reducing traffic demand through utilizing work-from-home conditions when possible and using alternate roads and other land use strategies.