College Station city council members hear traffic congestion presentation

College Station City Council members discussed traffic congestion and mobility issues after hearing a presentation by Jason Schubert, the city’s transportation planning coordinator.
Schubert presented many avenues in which the city experiences traffic delays and biking accidents, and offered areas for improvement during Thursday night’s meeting.
He shared statistics that College Station has seen in the past. He said from “1982 to 2019, the annual hours of delay per commuter increased from nine hours to 32 hours,” and noted that in the pandemic year of 2020 there was an estimated 15-hour commuter delay, citing the Texas A&M Transportation Institute Urban Mobility Reports. He also said that from “2010 to 2019, the number of commuters increased by 32%, while the hours of delay per commuter increased 17%,” citing the transportation institute.
Schubert stressed three methods to reduce traffic congestion: Adding capacity to roadway network depending on the type of environment and affordability; using existing capacity more efficiently especially at intersections; and reducing traffic demand through utilizing work-from-home conditions when possible and using alternate roads and other land use strategies.
He highlighted existing traffic congestion areas in the city with significant delays/stop-and-go conditions located along F.M. 2818, Wellborn Road, and along State Highway 6 among others. He shared crash data collected by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDoT) from 2017-2021 which showcased top intersections in the city with significant traffic accidents. According to that data, Schubert said the top three intersections with the most crashes during that span were F.M. 2818 and Texas Ave. S; F.M. 2818 and Holleman Dr. W.; and F.M. 2154 and Rock Prairie Rd.
As far as avenues to reduce traffic congestion and mobility issues, Schubert said collaboration with regional partners TxDOT, Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Brazos County Regional Mobility Authority will create avenues to promote better traffic flow.
He stressed that funding to adjust traffic congestion will play a big part in fixing traffic issues, with a bond election planned for the fall.
Schubert said they would work to reduce traffic demand through land use and redevelopment plans, evaluating the best management practices to increase bicycle and pedestrian use — having separated bike lane design and locations — expansion of shared micro mobility and implementation of street design by prioritizing mode corridors. He said transit efforts to reduce traffic demand by potentially having a park and ride, and implementing fixed stop locations.
“The Texas A&M transport service does a great job at providing service to our community,” he said. “There is a potential for a park and ride…obviously you have to have the demand for that, but it would be a benefit to use that.”
Schubert also highlighted upcoming mobility projects along Harvey Mitchell Parkway, Jones Butler Road, Deacon Drive West, State Highway 6 and Rock Prairie Road.
Council members discussed the increase in electric bike use in the city, how to utilize funding to help with traffic flow, the importance of hearing resident concerns regarding areas of the city that have heavy traffic and areas of the A&M campus with the most traffic congestion.
Among other business, the council:
Approved a $14.3 million amendment to the city’s fiscal budget regarding the encumbrance roll and increases in grants and capital improvement project expenditures. Amended items included: encumbrance roll, American Rescue Plan Home grant, moving code enforcement officer funds to general fund, increasing construction budget for 1207 Texas Ave. renovation project and the Memorial Cemetery Shop, increasing budget for installation of a vehicle exhaust removal system for the city’s fire station, increasing IT replacement fund to purchase a new host server and increasing capital improvements plan for Egremont Court.
Unanimously voted and selected Councilman John Nichols to serve a one-year term as mayor pro tem.
Recognized the Planning and Development Services Department for receiving the Richard R. Lillie Planning Excellence Award for the 15th time from the Texas Chapter of the American Planning Association.
Heard a presentation from the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) regarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial at the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial in Veterans Park. DAR representatives reported a total of $16,927 in funds received to date toward the donor-funded project.