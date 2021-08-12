College Station City Council filing deadline fast approaching

The filing period for College Station City Council places 4 and 6 runs through Monday.

Candidates can get an application packet from the city secretary's office inside College Station City Hall or they can email City Secretary Tanya Smith at tdsmith@cstx.gov for help.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old on the first day of the term served, be a United Stats citizen, a qualified Texas voter and a College Station resident for at least one year prior to Election Day to be able to run.

So far, there are four people running for the two seats. Place 4 incumbent Elizabeth Cunha is running against Planning and Zoning Commissioner William Wright. Place 6 incumbent Dennis Maloney is running against entrepreneur David Levine.

Election Day is Nov. 2.