College Station City Council approves $6.94 million budget amendment

College Station City Council members approved a $6.94 million budget amendment to their current fiscal year budget to purchase and replace police vehicles and police ammunition at their Thursday night meeting.

Michael DeHaven, the assistant director of fiscal services, presented the budget amendment to the council and said $6.4 million will go toward an advance purchase of 35 replacement vehicles and related equipment for the following departments and funds: police, fire, public works, planning and development, parks and recreation, drainage, fleet, electric, water, wastewater and solid waste.

DeHaven explained why this budget amendment is happening now rather than at a later time.

“Vehicle prices continue to increase substantially. The lag time on ordering vehicles is getting close to almost a year for us to order and receive it. What we are doing is normally moving up our purchases that we would normally do in fiscal year 2023,” DeHaven said before the meeting. “[By ordering] them in the next few months, we will actually be getting them in fiscal year 2023, which is when we would normally be getting the vehicles. If we wait until the October or November time frame to order those vehicles, we wouldn’t get them until next fiscal year.”

He also said there are increased lag times and a projected price increase for police ammunition. He said having the budget amended as soon as possible will allow the police department to receive the items in the fiscal year they need them in and before prices increase.

The breakdown of the budget amendment is as follows: $245,000 for five police vehicles; $240,000 for two electric underground crew vehicles; $51,000 for police ammunition; and $6,407,000 for the fleet replacement vehicles.

The council voted unanimously to amend the budget. The revised city budget for fiscal year 2022 is now $375,228,841.

In addition, College Station Police Chief Billy Couch presented an annual traffic contact report regarding racial profiling to the council.

Couch said the report findings were conducive of three types of analysis conducted: an evaluation of 2021 motor vehicle contact data by race, an evaluation of data through the Fair Roads Standard and an evaluation of patterns on searches performed during motor vehicle contacts.

Couch said some of the trends found on traffic conttacts were as follows: most contacts were made with males, most were contacts with [white people], most frequent reason for a stop was moving traffic violations; contraband was not found as a result of most searches, of the contraband found drugs were the most frequent, and most stops resulted in written warnings followed by citations.

The Fair Roads Standard, which is based on data obtained through the 2020 census, relevant to the number of households that have access to vehicles while controlling race and ethnicity, Couch said he found two points in the analysis for College Station.

“With respect to the whites, Asians and American Indians, a lower percentage of contacts were detected than the white, Asian and American Indian households in College Station that claimed, in the 2020 census, to have access to vehicles,” he said. “The percentage of Blacks and Hispanics that came in contact with the police was higher than the percentage of Black and Hispanics households in College Station that claimed, in the 2020 census, to have access to vehicles.”

Couch said some of this had to do with traffic stops that were from people who live out of the city limits, and therefore not a part of the College Station census data. He also noted that in 2021 the College Station Police Department did not receive a racial profiling complaint, and said the comprehensive analysis of data demonstrates that CSPD has complied with the Texas Racial Profiling Law.

Among other business, the council:

Approved the renewal of an annual price agreement not to exceed $132,052 with Titan Utility Services for the dielectric testing of electric utility vehicles, tools and personal protective equipment.

Approved a franchise agreement with Bullseye Site Services for the collection of recyclables from commercial businesses and multi-family locations.

Approved a $2.86 million contract with Elliott Construction for a 36-inch gravity sewer main from the future Texas Independence Ballpark to near Green Jay Drive to help divert flow from the Carters Creek wastewater plant to the Lick Creek plant.

Approved a contract not to exceed $108,356 with All City Management Services for crossing guard services.

Approved appointing Melissa McIlhaney and Bobby Mirza as the Planning and Zoning Commission’s representatives to the BioCorridor Board.

Discussed the policy for naming city facilities after former or current council members, either living or deceased.

