College Station City Council approves $2 million contract for a Cemetery Sales and Maintenance Shop

College Station City Council members approved a $2 million construction contract for a Cemetery Sales and Maintenance Shop during Thursday night's meeting.
The contract with JaCody Construction LP of College Station was for $2.165 million over 345 construction days.
The Cemetery Sales and Maintenance Shop will be located at the Aggie Field of Honor and Memorial Cemetery, on the northwest side of the intersection of Raymond Stotzer Parkway and Harvey Mitchell Parkway. This structure will provide two services in one central location. Sales of cemetery plots are currently handled in the small break room at Memorial Cemetery, an area large enough for only three or four people at a time.
The new structure will have a meeting area, parking lot and restroom designated for services. The second half of the building will house the cemetery crew and their equipment. The current maintenance shop is located several miles away behind Adamson Lagoon.
On May 28, 2020, the council approved the use of $1,725,000 in debt previously issued to be allocated to this project. Appropriations are currently $1,805,000. Supply chain issues have resulted in an increase in the cost of the project. An additional $395,000 in appropriations will be included for the 2022 fiscal year to cover this contract with funding to come in the form of a loan to the cemetery fund from the general fund balance.
According to representatives of JaCody Construction, the proposal includes construction of a 205 square-foot office space for sales of cemetery plots and 3,885 square feet to house crews and equipment that work within the cemetery. In addition, a large crushed limestone equipment yard will be located behind the shop portion of the building with an alternate option to have this paved. The project will be coordinated for pavement to be placed as early as possible to provide a dry clean work surface to be able to accept deliveries and to be able to use for staging of materials. The crushed limestone yard would also be priority to add an additional stable work surface.
Among other business, the council:
- Approved Egremont Court repairs to be considered by having diagnostic work done to create a program that will permanently fix the problem on the property. Egremont Court is a cul-de-sac street located in the Castlegate II subdivision. Residents along the cul-de-sac have previously presented concerns regarding the drainage of the street as well as curb condition in the "bulb" of the cul-de-sac. Emily Fisher, the city’s assistant director for capital projects, said there are areas of broken curb around the cul-de-sac and areas that collect water. She presented two options for repair; $70,000 for curb and pavement repairs or $350,000 for street reconstruction. Egremont Court residents Darin Paine and Susan Madsen asked the council to repair the street.
- Approved reappointing Ron Kaiser to the Brazos Central Appraisal District.
- Approved reappointing Allison Burke for a three-year term and Melissa Cunningham for a two-year term to the Joint Relief Funding Review Committee.
- Approved an amendment to a Frontier Communications agreement for internet services not to exceed $187,164.
- Approved appointing Tradd Mills as the Emergency Management Coordinator and giving Mayor Karl Mooney authority to execute documents related to appointing the EMC.
- Approved renewing the annual reconfirmation and use of services and equipment to be provided by the city in the event of a radiological incident at the Texas A&M University Nuclear Science Center.
- Approved the issuance of bonds by the Brazos County Municipal Utility District No. 1 in an amount not to exceed $1,590,000 for road improvements.
- Approved a contract to TransGard LLC for the purchase, delivery and installation of animal deterrent fencing at two electric substations for an amount not to exceed $120,072.
- Approved the city’s annual price agreement for Meter Sockets for CSU Electric, with estimated annual expenditures through KBS Electrical Distributors, for an amount not to exceed $103,608.70.
- Approved the city’s annual price agreement for Distribution Conductor for CSU Electric, with estimated annual expenditures through Techline Inc., for an amount not to exceed $1,901,984.40.
- Approved the city’s annual price agreement with KBS Electrical Distributors, for electric warehouse inventory of single phase transformers in the amount of $165,550 for an increase not to exceed total amount of $820,090.
- Approved an economic development agreement between the city and FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Texas, LLC regarding approximately 12.45 acres on Biomedical Way on Lot 2, Block 1 of Traditions Phase 23.
- Approved a purchase agreement for Security Camera Systems with Convergint for $111,438.15 for water service facilities.
- Approved ordinance amending utilities regarding water and sewer services, by providing a severability clause, declaring a penalty, and providing an effective date.
- Approved three master agreements for real estate appraisal services with Allen, Williford and Seale INC., CBRE INC., and S.T. Lovett and Associates in the amount not to exceed $60,000 for each agreement.
- Approved amendment to the development agreement of the Brazos County Municipal Utility District No. 1 between the city and McAlister Opportunity Fund LP, amending the general plan.