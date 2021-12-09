College Station City Council approves $2 million contract for a Cemetery Sales and Maintenance Shop

According to representatives of JaCody Construction, the proposal includes construction of a 205 square-foot office space for sales of cemetery plots and 3,885 square feet to house crews and equipment that work within the cemetery. In addition, a large crushed limestone equipment yard will be located behind the shop portion of the building with an alternate option to have this paved. The project will be coordinated for pavement to be placed as early as possible to provide a dry clean work surface to be able to accept deliveries and to be able to use for staging of materials. The crushed limestone yard would also be priority to add an additional stable work surface.