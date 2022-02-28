college baseball

Texas A&M junior Micah Dallas was the Southeastern Conference’s co-pitcher of the week along with Georgia’s Jonathan Cannon.
Dallas allowed a hit and walked a batter in eight innings of a 5-0 victory over Penn on Sunday at Blue Bell Park. The junior right-hander retired the last 17 batters he faced. The Texas Tech transfer struck out a career-high 10.
Cannon pitched a career-high 8 1/3 innings in a 1-0 victory over Akron. The junior right-hander allowed three hits and struck out five with no walks.
• Aggies end home stand: A&M (5-2) will end an eight-game home stand against Lance Berkman-coached Houston Baptist (2-6) at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday at Olsen Field.
A&M will pitch freshman Khristian Curtis (1-0, 0.00 ERA) and Houston Baptist will start junior Will Ripoll (0-1, 7.00 ERA). The Aggies average only 1.71 walks per nine innings to lead the nation.
Berkman, who played for the Houston Astros, New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers from 1999-2013, was an assistant coach at St. Thomas in 2020-21.
• Florida State's sizzling duo: Florida State's Parker Messick won the Atlantic Coast Conference's pitcher and freshman of the year honors last season and he hasn't slowed down so far this year. Messick and Bryce Hubbart have formed the most effective 1-2 punch in the country through two weeks.
The redshirt sophomore left-handers have combined to strike out 46 batters and walk just three in 23 2/3 innings for the Seminoles (5-2). They've allowed one run and nine hits.
“They're two different guys, Messick and Hubbart. That's what makes it tough on people," coach Mike Martin Jr. said. “They're two totally different animals but cut from the same cloth of wanting to be the best they can possibly be.”
Messick turned in one of the top performances of the weekend, allowing one hit over seven innings in a 7-0 win over Samford on Friday. He walked none and struck out 13, his second straight outing with double-digit strikeouts and seventh of his career.
“I was telling my coaches I don’t know if I’ve had a guy or seen a guy in college baseball as good as him,” Martin said. “He'll gut things out when things aren't going his way and when he doesn't have his best stuff.”
Messick throws a mid-90s fastball, curve, slider and changeup — and all of them were working against Samford. Martin said calling pitches is like playing a video game for pitching coach Jimmy Belanger.
Hubbart on Saturday allowed four hits, walked one and struck out nine in six innings in a 7-1 win.
• In the polls: Texas (8-0) posted two shutouts while sweeping Alabama in Austin and remains the consensus No. 1 team in the polls.
D1Baseball.com ranks Mississippi (6-0) second and Arkansas (4-2) third. Collegiate Baseball newspaper has Stanford (6-1) No. 2 and LSU (7-1) No. 3. The Nos. 2 and 3 teams by Baseball America are Stanford and Notre Dame (5-1).
Cruising Cardinal: Stanford had last week's most impressive set of wins. Playing in the Round Rock Classic, the Cardinal beat Louisiana-Lafayette 5-1, Indiana 13-0 and then-No. 2 Arkansas 5-0.
Cardinal pitchers came out of the weekend on a 24-inning shutout streak and have now recorded four shutouts in seven games — one off last year's total in 56 games.
• Virginia Tech pounds Fordham: Fordham, which was competitive in its last two losses to Texas A&M on opening weekend, was swept at Virginia Tech this past weekend. The Hokies outscored the Rams 27-5. Virginia Tech had 21 extra base hits in the sweep with Jack Hurley going 14 for 22 with seven extra base hits. The Hokies (6-0) were picked by the league's coaches to finish sixth in the Coastal Division.
• Torrid Tommy: Freshman Tommy White continued his early-season tear with four more home runs in North Carolina State's three-game sweep of Quinnipiac. White is batting .588 through eight games and leads the nation with nine homers and 29 RBIs.
• Torrid Tennessee: Granted, Tennessee hasn't faced the level of pitching it will when it goes against Texas, Baylor and Oklahoma in Houston this week, but the Volunteers' prodigious offensive production so far is nuts.
The Vols have outscored the opposition 117-7 while starting 7-0 for the fourth straight year, and their 16.7 runs per game and 24 home runs lead the nation.
Tennessee homered 13 times against Iona over the weekend and set a three-game series scoring record with 68 runs. The previous mark was 59 in a three-game sweep of Tusculum in 1909.
• Saint Peter's feat: Saint Peter's took of three of four from Coppin State, which, as D1Baseball.com pointed out, is notable because those three wins matched the Peacocks' combined total of nonconference victories over the previous five years.
The Peacocks (3-2) are out to their best start since opening 5-1 in 2008. The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference program lost 77 straight games over the 2017-18 seasons.