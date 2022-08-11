Cold Feet Persist 20 Years Later

Dear Annie: Nearly 20 years ago, after a breakup, I met and married my current wife. I cared for her, but I did not love her as one should when entering into marriage.

I was fearful I would never meet someone, and I thought of this commitment as my last opportunity. The relationship was going well until one of her family members shared that my girlfriend, now wife, was questioning my commitment, as I had yet to propose — which I was not ready for but did shortly after, out of fear.

I have difficulty showing any emotion toward her, resulting in fights and disagreements.

We have contemplated divorce, but she is petrified to be alone and I worry that she could not handle it. As the years went on and our children were born, I pushed those feelings down, until last year when she suffered a miscarriage and I realized there was nothing to keep those feelings from resurfacing. I told her I didn't love her and I am not sure I ever did.

We have been sleeping separately and have been emotionally and physically disconnected. I have told her that she should allow herself the opportunity to be happy, but she is so afraid of what others will say that she refuses to consider separation.

My wife is a great person. She is a wonderful mother and does everything she can for our family. But she deserves better, and she deserves happiness.

How can I help her see this? Or should I surrender and endure this lifeless purgatory, as it stems from my selfishness and fear? — Going Through the Motions

Dear Going Through the Motions: Your wife is being held back by not just her fear but also her love for you and for the family you've created. This news that you never loved her is undoubtedly causing her a terrible heartache.

Still, a marriage that one partner does not want to be in is detrimental for both partners, as well as the children. My suggestion is that you reexamine your feelings with a professional, to make certain that she is not for you and that everyone would be better off apart from each other. It is possible you will discover that you actually do love her, but, just as she is terrified of separation, you might be terrified of letting yourself go, of admitting any vulnerability.