‘Colbert’ producer Chris Licht will be the new president of CNN

The program’s momentum ended once Rose was fired from the network over sexual harassment allegations in November 2017. It has since been renamed “CBS Mornings.”

Licht moved from CBS News to late night in 2016 to take over "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” which had been struggling after its launch a year earlier. Licht brought more of a current affairs focus to the program, which rose in the ratings and has been the top rated late-night offering for several years.

According to friends, Licht had been in negotiations for a new deal with Colbert, as his current contract comes up in April.

But the turmoil at CNN altered those plans.

Licht had made it clear to friends that he would return to the TV news business if he could get the top CNN job.

Producers who have worked with Licht say he is similar to Zucker in his decisiveness, self-confidence and a hands-on management style as a producer — characteristics that made Zucker popular with CNN’s staff and on-air talent.