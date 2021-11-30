CNN suspends Chris Cuomo for helping brother in scandal

NEW YORK — CNN indefinitely suspended anchor Chris Cuomo on Tuesday after details emerged about how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, to face charges of sexual harassment earlier this year.
The network said documents released by New York's attorney general Monday indicated Cuomo took a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than CNN executives previously knew.
“As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation,” the network said.
The CNN anchor pressed sources for information on his brother's accusers and reported back to the governor's staff, and was active in helping craft their response to the charges, according to emails and a transcript of his testimony to investigators working for state Attorney General Letitia James. Her office found Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.
Chris Cuomo previously acknowledged talking to his brother and offering advice when the governor faced harassment charges. But the information released Monday revealed far more details about what exactly Chris Cuomo did. Andrew Cuomo resigned in August to avoid a likely impeachment trial.
Cuomo's program narrowly outpaced Anderson Cooper as CNN's most popular show, though its ratings, according to the Nielsen company, lagged far behind Fox News' Sean Hannity and MSNBC's Rachel Maddow during the same time slot.
Cuomo appeared on his program Monday night talking about COVID-19 and politics without mentioning his own issues. Anderson Cooper subbed for Cuomo on his show Tuesday.
Chris Cuomo frequently consulted with his brother's aides when Andrew was fighting the charges last May, sometimes disagreeing with their advice. He has said he did nothing to influence his own network's coverage of the story.
Chris Cuomo also said he reached out to other journalists to find out whether they were writing stories about his brother, most notably seeking information on what Ronan Farrow of the New Yorker was writing. He acknowledged he didn't tell CNN he was doing this, and characterized his actions as nothing out of the ordinary for a journalist.
Critics had called on CNN to take action following the attorney general's release, with David A. Graham of The Atlantic saying Cuomo should resign — or be fired by CNN if he doesn't.