CNN suspends Chris Cuomo for helping brother in scandal

Cuomo appeared on his program Monday night talking about COVID-19 and politics without mentioning his own issues. Anderson Cooper subbed for Cuomo on his show Tuesday.

Chris Cuomo frequently consulted with his brother's aides when Andrew was fighting the charges last May, sometimes disagreeing with their advice. He has said he did nothing to influence his own network's coverage of the story.

Chris Cuomo also said he reached out to other journalists to find out whether they were writing stories about his brother, most notably seeking information on what Ronan Farrow of the New Yorker was writing. He acknowledged he didn't tell CNN he was doing this, and characterized his actions as nothing out of the ordinary for a journalist.

Critics had called on CNN to take action following the attorney general's release, with David A. Graham of The Atlantic saying Cuomo should resign — or be fired by CNN if he doesn't.