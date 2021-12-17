CNN: Perry urged Trump to prod allies in three Biden states to ‘send their own electors’

If Perry was agitating behind the scenes for Trump to go to extraordinary lengths to overturn defeat, he was not outspoken on the topic. Unlike Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, he did not speak at the “stop the steal” rally shortly before the Jan. 6 riot. Unlike Sen. Ted Cruz, he didn’t publicly assert that irregularities justified allowing state legislatures controlled by Republicans to submit different electors than those earned by Biden based on the popular vote.

Trump warned for months ahead of Election Day that the only way he could lose was if Democrats cheated, planting seeds of doubt that he stoked after his loss, and which exploded at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Dozens of state and federal courts rejected the claims, and no evidence of systematic or widespread cheating ever surfaced. Biden collected more votes than any president in history, topping Trump by about 7 million nationwide.

During the fight for the 2016 GOP presidential contest, Trump insisted that Perry be given an IQ test before being allowed into a debate. Perry threw his support to Cruz when he dropped out early. But he fell in line as an enthusiastic surrogate when Trump clinched the nomination — despite having called Trump a “cancer on conservatism,” a demagogue and “a barking carnival act.”