clay column

“A clear, concise and credible message from Dr. Katie O’Neal, who has worked with us on the SEC Medical Task Force, explaining the delta variant of COVID-19 and the continuing need for vaccinations,” Sankey added.

This isn’t going to be easy, folks. A month or so ago, healthy college football teams playing in front of packed crowds appeared a given. Now, not so much. At Kentucky football’s media day last Friday, more striking than anything the coaches or players had to say was the line of cars stretching out to and on Alumni Drive of people wanting to receive a drive-through coronavirus test.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said he is confident that his team will meet the vaccine threshold set forth by the league — that is believed to be around 85% — but referred to vaccines as “a touchy subject” and an “individual choice” for his players.

I’m on record as backing a mandate. If you want to play, you should be vaccinated. If you want to attend a football game this fall, you should be vaccinated or show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test. If the Railbird Music Festival at Keeneland can require that for its spectators come Aug. 28-29, SEC schools can do the same.