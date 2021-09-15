 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clarification
0 comments

Clarification

  • 0

A story that ran on Page A1 of Wednesday’s edition of The Eagle should have said COVID-19 booster shots would be produced by the same manufacturers — either Pfizer or Moderna — as the first two doses that people received.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert