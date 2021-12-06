City Hall dedication set

The new College Station City Hall will have a dedication and walk through for the public today from 4-7 p.m. on Texas Avenue behind the current City Hall.
The public is invited to attend the grand ribbon cutting ceremony and tour the new city headquarters.
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney and City Manager Bryan Woods will preside at the ribbon cutting, followed by a blessing from Pastor Preston Greenwaldt of A&M United Methodist Church.
Visitors will be treated to food, beverages and live music inside as they tour the new building.
“This is a public event and everyone is invited. We encourage everyone to get there if they can because this is a chance to see the building before we all move in, so this is the most open the hall will be for the public,” Woods said.
The 79,000-square-foot facility is not officially completed, but the building is projected to be finished by the end of the month. On Friday and Monday, all city staff will move into their new offices, and the new City Hall will be closed on those days.
The current City Hall building eventually will be demolished and become green space, and the space across from the new building will become the plaza, according to Ryan Key, the City Hall project manager.
Key said construction started in February 2020.
“Right as COVID hit, we tried to order everything we needed in advance and everything started to arrive which helped us stay ahead of schedule,” he said.
The three-story building has multiple rooms, each with their own unique name that reflects the city of College Station — including the Heart of Aggieland Multipurpose Room and the Kyle View Terrace on the third floor, along with the Platform Terrace on the second floor and the Bush 4141 Community Room on the first floor.
In addition, the city manager’s office is located on the third floor and the mayor’s office is on the ground floor.
Woods said the city polled all of itsemployees on names for the building's rooms and in doing so they all were able to have a part in naming the rooms.
Jay Socol, the city’s director of communications, said the terraces were built to give people a space to sit outside and look at the view of College Station while they work or enjoy their lunch.
Woods said the Heart of Aggieland Multipurpose Room has multiple functions.
“We can do training courses and have internal meetings here. We can also use this as a place for public meetings where we can have people come in,” he said.
“Community groups may also want to have a meeting here and this could be a place they could gather and do that.”
The room has multiple tables with electric outlets available and two projector screens and ports built into the ceiling.
Emily Fisher, the city’s assistant director for capital projects, shared her favorite parts of the building:
“The council [chamber is] much bigger and has all the technology it needs, and is much better than our current one, which is very exciting,” she said.
“The training room (Bush 4141 Community Room) is a room where people can have meetings and have a comfortable meeting space after hours, which is going to be really great for community members.”
The community room has a fully accessible kitchen with a sink, refrigerator and multiple cabinets and coffee bar.
Socol said the room can be used by community groups after hours.
“There is a big demand for a community meeting space and this will give the citizens a place for that after hours,” Socol said.
Fisher also said the building has the capacity to have security metal detectors on the main floor if deemed necessary.
The City Hall Chambers are fully Americans With Disabilities Act accessible and hold a much larger capacity of 280 than the previous chamber room. Key said there are currently 154 chairs in the chamber room but more can be added if needed.
Woods said he is excited construction is ahead of schedule.
“We were looking at March of 2022 to have the hall completed and we are way ahead of schedule. We wanted to be finished by Christmas and have everyone moved in before the first of the year before things start to really pick up,” Woods said.
Socol said visitors can park in the lots along Francis Street and Gilchrist Street, located on the north and south ends of the new building.
“Residents should please come out and support their city hall and be a part of this event to see all the new and exciting things this building has to offer,” Socol said.