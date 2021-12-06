City Hall dedication set

Key said construction started in February 2020.

“Right as COVID hit, we tried to order everything we needed in advance and everything started to arrive which helped us stay ahead of schedule,” he said.

The three-story building has multiple rooms, each with their own unique name that reflects the city of College Station — including the Heart of Aggieland Multipurpose Room and the Kyle View Terrace on the third floor, along with the Platform Terrace on the second floor and the Bush 4141 Community Room on the first floor.

In addition, the city manager’s office is located on the third floor and the mayor’s office is on the ground floor.

Woods said the city polled all of itsemployees on names for the building's rooms and in doing so they all were able to have a part in naming the rooms.

Jay Socol, the city’s director of communications, said the terraces were built to give people a space to sit outside and look at the view of College Station while they work or enjoy their lunch.

Woods said the Heart of Aggieland Multipurpose Room has multiple functions.