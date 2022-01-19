Christ United Methodist Church expands schooling to kindergarten and first grade at new Christ Faith Academy

Christ United Methodist Church in College Station is expanding its School for Little People by offering classes for kindergarten and first graders in their new Christ Faith Academy, according to Bridget Mariott, the chairman of the board for both schools.
“We are so thrilled to offer a private Christian elementary school south of town,” Mariott said. “With our smaller class sizes they will feel seen, heard and loved. We are so excited for the doors God has opened for this town to have this incredible school at our fingertips.”
The School for Little People currently offers schooling to pre-kindergarten children. Students will start classes at the new academy at the end of August and finish school in May. Mariott said they hope to expand the elementary each year to add a new grade level; by 2023 they hope to add second grade, by 2024 they hope to add third grade and so on.
She said pre-registration is now open and they are looking to fill a maximum of 16 spots for both kindergarten and first-grade students. Students will have school from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and are off Fridays. They also will follow the public College Station school holiday schedule, Mariott said.
Mariott said she is pleased that students will be learning in a smaller class size.
“I am excited for smaller classes for these kids; they aren’t going to get lost in the shuffle which is so important to me,” she said. “I love that it is just four days a week and they are done at 2:30 in the afternoon and are going to get to come home and be kids. I love that they aren’t losing their childhood to school. They are learning about Jesus every day.”
The private Christian school will incorporate faith-based learning in all areas of the curriculum, and students will attend a Chapel service once a week, Mariott said. Students in first grade will engage in reading, writing, literacy, phonics, science, social studies, as well as art and creative movement once a week, she said.
“There will be two teachers at all times in the classroom for both grade levels; which is something parents are really excited about,” she said. “We also won’t be doing any standardized testing and we will offer an Envision Math curriculum for first grade, and students will have minimal homework.”
Karlene Hendershot, the director of Christ Faith Academy, said she is thrilled to offer more classes to students in the area.
“It is exciting that we finally have a safe space that can go beyond pre-school in south College Station and we will be able to serve children in our entire community,” she said. “For me and our staff it is more than just the academics, it is creating the relationships with the families and bringing them closer to God and giving them a church home if they don’t have one.”
Christina Langehennig, a first-grade teacher for the new academy who currently teaches at the School for Little People, can't wait for the transition.
“We will be incorporating Jesus into everything that we do and that is the good thing about this school is that we are able to do that in everything that we do. The kids are able to learn life lessons: how to be a good Christian, how to be a good person and how to be a good student,” she said. “We are really excited to provide a quality, fun education that includes Jesus and it still gives kids time to be kids. They are not spending all day inside and it cuts down on some of those frustrations that kids feel when it gets to be too much. It lets kids still be kids, while still getting their education.”
Hendershot said as a lifelong educator it is “exciting to see all of those things as parents that we want for our kids to come together in one home-base.”
“Parents can still be parents and their children can still be kids. Ultimately we know this is going to be a great place for them to learn and to grow,” Hendershot said.
Mariott said the tuition cost is as follows: first grade, $700 a month; kindergarten, $550 a month; supplies fee, $125 per semester; and a $100 registration fee.
To enroll your child in Christ Faith Academy, contact Hendershot at (979) 690-7714, or email karlenehendershot@christ-umc.org.