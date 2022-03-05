Charities struggle to deliver humanitarian aid into Ukraine

“It’s a system of volunteers essentially crowdsourcing delivery," she said. "There will be a lot of private cars bringing supplies from Warsaw to Lviv.”

Razom says it would prefer that people donate directly to the Ukrainian Armed Forces through an account opened by the National Bank of Ukraine. But Genkin said she recognizes that many nonprofits cannot give directly to the military because of tax restrictions and that many donors may object to funding another country’s armed forces.

For that reason, Razom will continue to collect donations for humanitarian aid for Ukraine. It also plans to raise awareness for campaigns to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine and for protests, including one Saturday in New York’s Times Square.

“We’re finding a lot of little things that we can do that add up to big things,” Genkin said.