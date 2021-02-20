Charitable spirit of McDonald recalled

Patricia Gerling, president of the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, said he was always “Judge McDonald” to her because her first time interacting with him was as a juror during a murder trial he presided over in the late 1980s.

“It was a tough three weeks for us as a jury,” she said. “I just really admired his steadfast nature — very gracious and very sensitive — as he worked with jurors on a three-week-plus trial.”

Since 2014, she got to know McDonald as a philanthropist, remembering last year on McDonald’s 80th birthday when he and his wife established eight charitable endowments at the Community Foundation to leave a legacy to honor the people who had impacted or changed their lives.

Throughout his life, McDonald received many awards and recognitions for his career and community involvement.

“A legacy for Tom McDonald was not about him,” Gerling said. “He really believed in that he benefited from life experiences, from people who came into his life and how he wanted to be able to share that love of life and to be able to pay it forward so that others that would come after him would continue to benefit from a donation that he made in honor of someone else.”