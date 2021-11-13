Chaos erupts at ‘SNL’ ticket line in NYC ahead of Taylor Swift appearance

NEW YORK — Taylor Swift fanatics were seeing red Friday in the standby line for “Saturday Night Live” tickets, witnesses told the Daily News.

The chaos was sparked by a tweet at 10:05 a.m. from SNL’s account directing hopeful attendees to The Shop at NBC Studios for tickets to Saturday’s show, which will feature Swift as the musical guest, witnesses said. Swift fans rushed to the Sixth Avenue entrance of the store, only to find it was locked.

Staff then let some fans into another entrance. Chaos erupted as fans swarmed every entrance they could find.

“There were like hundreds of people pushed in to get into that entrance and they didn’t even let anyone into the location they told us to go to,” one young fan, who’d hoped to celebrate her 21st birthday at “SNL,” told the Daily News.

Hundreds of people swarmed Rockefeller Center, trying to get inside, videos posted to Twitter show. One Swift fan was left with a broken arm, according to tweets from the scene.

The FDNY confirmed one injured person was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital just before 11:40 a.m. The extent of the person’s injuries were not available.

The young fan’s mother couldn’t believe the mayhem.