An 18-year-old College Station man was accused over the weekend of selling drugs after authorities reported finding marijuana, pills and cocai…
She is charged with driving while intoxicated — third or more, a third-degree felony that could be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
A Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after he allegedly led police on a foot chase and punched a jail deputy in the arm after his arrest.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order midday Tuesday that forbids most local government entities from requiring masks; the order will take effect Friday. Local leaders responded to the order in interviews Tuesday afternoon and evening.
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
A Bryan man is facing multiple charges, including assault on a public servant, after struggling with officers who were trying to arrest him ov…
Bryan police on Tuesday were investigating a shooting near the intersection of Sandy Point Road and McCulloch Street.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Brazos County until 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Brazos County health officials reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death among county residents Tuesday.
Perched in a maroon, leather chair on the stage at the Brazos County Expo on Monday night, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher looked out up…