Century 21 Beal team recognized

A sales team with the Century 21 Beal office in College Station has been recognized by the company for its sales production and customer service.

The Kristi Fox Team was awarded the Century 21 President’s Team Award.

The annual award is bestowed upon independent Century 21 sales teams that earn the company’s Centurion Team Award and the Quality Service Pinnacle Team award in the same year.

The Centurion award recognizes teams that generate a minimum of $398,000 in sales or participate in the closing of 100 or more units during the year.

The Quality Service Pinnacle Team Award is reserved for independent sales teams that receive completed customer surveys for at least half of their customers, with an average survey score of 95% or better for two consecutive years.