Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 20-26

June 26: Jazz pianist Dave Grusin is 87. Singer Billy Davis Junior of the Fifth Dimension is 83. Actor Clive Francis (“The Crown”) is 75. Singer Brenda Holloway is 75. Actor Michael Paul Chan (“The Closer”) is 71. Actor Robert Davi (“Profiler”) is 70. Musician Mick Jones of The Clash is 66. Actor Gedde Watanabe (“ER”) is 66. Singer Chris Isaak is 65. Singer Patty Smyth is 64. Singer Terri Nunn of Berlin is 62. Guitarist Eddie Perez of The Mavericks is 53. Bassist Colin Greenwood of Radiohead is 52. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson (“Magnolia”) is 51. Actor Sean Hayes (“Will and Grace”) is 51. Actor Matt Letscher (“Eli Stone”) is 51. Actor Chris O’Donnell is 51. Actor Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”) is 51. Keyboardist Jeff Frankenstein of Newsboys is 47. Country singer Gretchen Wilson is 47. Drummer Nathan Followill of Kings of Leon is 42. Singer Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic is 42. Actor Jason Schwartzman (“Rushmore”) is 41. Actor Aubrey Plaza (“Parks and Recreation”) is 37. Actor Jennette McCurdy (“iCarly”) is 29. Singer-actor Ariana Grande is 28.