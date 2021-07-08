Celebrating high school graduates

Dear Annie: When kids graduate from high school, parents and grandparents obviously are very proud of their kids. Rightfully so.

Our issue is with the fairly new practice of putting signs on the front lawn, or front door, with the student’s picture on them.

For instance, there is a home in our neighborhood with a photo of the daughter announcing her graduation. What concerns us is that this young girl is very beautiful, and the picture of her is from chest-level to the top of her head.

This is, in our opinion, not the best thing to do when there are so many child predators and kidnappers around. Parents and grandparents, we urge you to please think twice before putting your child’s picture on display. Do you agree? — Concerned Neighbors in Florida

Dear Concerned: It saddens me to think that parents cannot celebrate their children’s accomplishments in a public way. But I do understand your concern and would urge parents to use their judgment about what information they choose to make public.

Maybe a good compromise would be to post a sign saying, “We are so proud of our son” or, “We are so proud of our daughter” — without a photo or name.