Turner Classic Movies' monthlong Thursday night look at films that famously incorporate weather into their stories blows over after tonight's lineup, consisting of five hot and steamy titles: 1955's The Seven Year Itch (pictured), Billy Wilder's classic comedy in which Marilyn Monroe as "The Girl" makes an already-sweltering New York City summer even hotter for Tom Ewell's middle-aged, married and fantasy-prone character; the Best Picture Oscar-nominated A Streetcar Named Desire (1951), Oscar nominee Tennessee Williams' adaptation of his own Southern Gothic play set in hot and humid New Orleans, starring Best Actress winner Vivien Leigh, Best Actor nominee Marlon Brando, Best Supporting Actor winner Karl Malden and Best Supporting Actress winner Kim Hunter; Dog Day Afternoon (1975), the Best Picture-nominated true-life crime drama led by Best Actor nominee Al Pacino; The Good Earth (1937), a drama about Chinese farmers struggling through a drought and famine (a number of this film's primary stars, like Paul Muni and Best Actress winner Luise Rainer, were white and, unfortunately, made to look Asian through "yellowface," a makeup technique of that era used for the fist time here); and Stray Dog (1949), a Japanese film noir co-written and directed by Akira Kurosawa that takes place during a heat wave in postwar Tokyo and is led by frequent Kurosawa collaborator Toshiro Mifune.