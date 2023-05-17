Tonight's movies airing as part of Turner Classic Movies' monthlong Wednesday night salute to legendary actor William Powell show the star at the Mid to late 1930s height of his stardom and delivering some of his fi nest work, beginning with his Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance alongside Best Actress nominee Carole Lombard in the 1936 screwball comedy classic My Man Godfrey (pictured). After that, Powell portrays famed theatrical impresario Florenz "Flo" Ziegfeld Jr. in the Best Picture Oscar-winning musical drama The Great Ziegfeld (1936), which offers a fictionalized tribute to the man and lovingly re-creates some of Broadway's famed Ziegfeld Follies. Powell's frequent Thin Man co-star Myrna Loy co-stars here as Billie Burke, and Luise Rainer gives a Best Actress-winning performance as Anna Held. That nearly three-hour film takes the lineup into early tomorrow morning, where it continues with The Ex Mrs. Bradford (1936), a Thin Man-like comedy/mystery that pairs Powell with Jean Arthur. Seven more films follow, among them the Best Picture-nominated comedy Libeled Lady (1936), in which Powell co-starred with Jean Harlow, his real-life partner at the time. — Jeff Pfeiffer