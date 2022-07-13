Cat Conundrum

Dear Annie: I have a wonderful marriage with someone I met when we were teenagers. We have a beautiful family with two boys and some pets, and almost everything is good. However, my wife becomes obsessed with causes, and for the past year, she is intensely invested in feral cats. She got involved with a local group, and just about every day, sometimes twice a day, they go check traps to see if a new cat has wandered in. They have a relationship with a vet to rapidly spay/neuter the cats, and then our family and a few others foster them for a few days until it’s time to release.

I am the breadwinner, and I can’t tell you how much money has gone into spaying and neutering these cats. She leaves me to cook for the kids when she checks the traps in the evenings, and I don’t like having a part-time wife, and my kids are confused why Momma leaves every night.

I have tried talking to her, but it starts a fight since she claims I “hate animals” because I refuse to become a vegan as well. I feel like all sentient creatures have the right to their own choices, and by forcibly kidnapping and spaying these cats, they are taking their choices and natural rights away. Should I just hope to sweat this out and wait until she moves on to the next cause? I am open to counseling, but she isn’t. — Done With Cats

Dear Done With Cats: It’s not the cats that you are done with; it’s the feeling of being second fiddle to your wife’s causes. What your wife is doing is admirable. Without organizations that trap, spay, neuter and release feral cats, cities would be overrun with them. What is not admirable is your wife’s distribution of time.

Bringing up that you are the breadwinner and expect dinner on the table is a bit dated, but expecting a partner and mother of your children to be around and put the family as her priority is not. It does sound like she is running from something, albeit running to a good cause — but still running. Seek a professional counselor for yourself to sort out why you are having a hard time connecting.

As you progress in therapy, you will gain insights into approaching this subject without having it devolve into a fight, and she might even join you for counseling.