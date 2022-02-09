Candidates for District 12 State Representative speak at Chamber of Commerce forum

The three State Representative candidates for District 12 addressed multiple topics at the Brazos Center during the Wednesday night forum hosted by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce.
Scott DeLucia, who moderated the forum, asked Republican candidates Joshua Hamm, Ben Bius and incumbent Kyle Kacal about Texas’ electric utilities, mask mandates and vaccines, taxpayer-funded lobbyism, voter integrity and more.
Regarding the power outages Texas experienced during the winter storm last year and how Texas utilities could have done more to prevent the blackouts, Kacal said they have been better preparing the electric grid.
“Only three out of 324 facilities were not up to par and our test during the winter last week we had an additional 10,000 megawatts,” he said.
Bius discussed the “domino effect” of what happened when the grids went down.
Hamm said Texas “should be building nuclear power,” and that Texas needs to develop infrastructure required to provide for everyone living in Texas, including those moving to the state.
Regarding what level guidelines should be put in place for mask and vaccines mandates, either at the federal, state, county or city level, Kacal said they should be set at the local level, and that private companies should have the right to set the policy for vaccinations.
Bius said mask mandates should be set “nowhere.”
“That is your personal choice to wear a mask if you so choose,” Bius said.
Hamm said mask mandates would be in place at the local level of authority, however he added: “I definitely don’t agree that they should.”
Regarding mandated vaccination, Hamm said: “You are talking about permanently altering people and that is something that neither private employers nor the state should have the authority to do to you because you have just fundamentally altered that person forever.”
Bius said he was “generally opposed” to taxpayer-funded lobbying by local government.
“There are counties in our district who do not have the resources to understand the legislation is being passed,” Bius said. “Mr. Kacel and I both agree that a law needs to be bracketed; big cities that have more staff don’t need to hire lobbyists.”
Hamm does not agree with taxpayer-funded lobbying either.
“Just because it is a county doesn’t mean it is actually working for the best interest of the people,” he said.
Kacal said he has been proud to represent rural Texas and the Texas Association of Counties and that other school lobby groups “enable our county officials to do what they need to do in the county; they allow our educators to educate.”
Bius wanted more discussion during the forum on election and voter integrity.
“We need election integrity; my opponent [Kacal] was opposed to it and voted three times over the last several years and particularly in the legislative session, to allow for same-day voter registration, that is a fact,” Bius said.
Kacal responded: “Voter integrity second to none, we passed the bill. I voted for it as co-author, there are opportunities to visit it about what we can do, and my question every time that I can go back to is voter apathy ... We do not go to the polls in the state of Texas.”
Kacal, who said Bius’ comments regarding his voting for same-day registration three times were false, urged residents to go out and vote.
Hamm said there is a need for voter integrity.
“We can sit there for every election and make sure there is a paper trail that is auditable where anybody can sit and request an audit that is involved in that election as a candidate, or as a voter,” he said.
In closing comments, Bius said all over District 12, “people are very concerned and they care.”
“That gives me great hope for the future of our state,” he said. “We have a duty in Texas to win and protect our way of life and be a shining star for the rest of the United States of America.”
Kacal said in closing, “what an honor to represent one of the most incredible districts in the state of Texas.”
“House District 12 that I have represented in the last 10 years is new, it is more dynamic … it is still a rural community,” he said. “I have been proud to represent a rural community.”
Hamm said in closing, “I went all over the world and came back here to raise my family, I love it here. But I have to be honest, I don’t think that having the same people who created the problem try to fix the problem makes a whole lot of sense. A big part of the reason why we elected Donald Trump is because we wanted someone from the outside to come in and start breaking things so that we could have more freedom and sovereignty for the individual.”
District 14 candidates John Raney (R), the incumbent, and John Harvey Slocum (R), did not hold a forum. According to a press release sent out Wednesday, Raney tested positive for COVID-19.
DeLucia said the forum will not be rescheduled, however he interviewed each candidate previously and those can be viewed at wtaw.com/2022-candidate-interviews.
Early in-person voting for the March 1 primary begins Monday.