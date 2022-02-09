Candidates for District 12 State Representative speak at Chamber of Commerce forum

Bius wanted more discussion during the forum on election and voter integrity.

“We need election integrity; my opponent [Kacal] was opposed to it and voted three times over the last several years and particularly in the legislative session, to allow for same-day voter registration, that is a fact,” Bius said.

Kacal responded: “Voter integrity second to none, we passed the bill. I voted for it as co-author, there are opportunities to visit it about what we can do, and my question every time that I can go back to is voter apathy ... We do not go to the polls in the state of Texas.”

Kacal, who said Bius’ comments regarding his voting for same-day registration three times were false, urged residents to go out and vote.

Hamm said there is a need for voter integrity.

“We can sit there for every election and make sure there is a paper trail that is auditable where anybody can sit and request an audit that is involved in that election as a candidate, or as a voter,” he said.

In closing comments, Bius said all over District 12, “people are very concerned and they care.”