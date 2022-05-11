Calendar for Wednesday, May 11

Tenor Michael Patterson, assistant choir director at Rudder High School, will be the featured soloist for the Plass Music Series at 2 p.m. May 15 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

CASA volunteer advocate information session, noon. Learn more about becoming a volunteer with Court Appointed Special Advocates at this virtual event. Register: klester@vfcbrazos.org. www.vfcbrazos.org/infosessions-and-training.

Salvation Army food distribution, beginning at 9 a.m. at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan. Food will be distributed to those in need until supplies run out.

Meyer Book Club, 10 a.m., Bob and Wanda Meyer Senior and Community Center, 2275 Dartmouth St. in College Station. The book “To the Bright Edge of the World” by Eowyn Ivey will be discussed. Also available by Zoom. Registration required. Contact Hilary at handerson@bryantx.gov or 979-209-6347.

One Million Cups, 8:30 a.m. at Lake Walk Innovation Center, 3891 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. A weekly meeting that brings entrepreneurs and community members together for coffee and conversation.

Darts and pool tournament, 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville. $10 entry fee.

ENTERTAINMENT

Wayne Johnson, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Johnny & Lise, 7 p.m., 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

The Telephone Game comedy show, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.

Piano Bar, 8 p.m. at The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Open-mic night, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Downtown Bryan.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Space: Now You See It, through Sunday at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit explores how floral art installations inhabit and alter perceptions of space and depth of field. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/floralspace.

Painting My Legacy, through May 31 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by June Dudley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Texas on Paper, through May 29 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper.

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.