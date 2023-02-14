The Ecology and Evolutionary Biology program at Texas A&M University is bringing back Darwin Day from 5-8 p.m. March 3 the Gardens at Texas A&M and the lecture hall in the nearby Agriculture and Life Sciences building. The highlight is interactive booths with games/crafts to educate about different topics, live animals and museum specimens. Keynote speaker: Giri Athrey, a professor in the Poultry Science department. Food trucks on site, free parking and admission.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Brazos Valley African American Museum, 11:30 a.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Former Texas A&M basketball player Barry Davis guest speaker. Free.

Salute to the Divine Legacy of Black Sororities and Fraternities, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Stark Art Gallery, 110 Memorial Student Center at Texas A&M. Rasheed Ali Cromwell guest speaker.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan; 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station; and 8 p.m., Duddley's Draw, 311 University Dr. in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan; 7 p.m., Cowboy Club, 2820 Finfeather Rd. in Bryan.

Pink Fashion Show, 8-9 p.m., Rudder Theater, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Tickets: $8 students, $10 non-students. Student organization PELDEM is supporting Hispanic families experiencing breast cancer in the B-CS area.

ENTERTAINMENT

David Skinner, 6:30 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Terry Burger, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Tignon, through March 9 at the Wright Gallery in Texas A&M's Langford Architecture Building A. Chesley Antoinette’s exhibition examines the Tignon Law of 1786 in Louisiana, which forced free women of color to cover their hair with a cloth known as a tignon. Wright Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Free. Information: arch.tamu.edu/inside/services/wright-gallery.