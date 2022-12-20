Calendar for Wednesday, Dec. 21

Vision Duo, comprising violinist Ariel Horowitz and percussionist Britton-René Collins, comes to Rudder Theatre (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station) at 7 p.m. Feb. 2 to perform classical works with a contemporary twist. Through an exploration of musical genres and sonic possibilities for violin and percussion, Vision Duo seeks to contribute to the ongoing redefinition of classical music programming and structures. tickets@msc.tamu.edu or call 979-845-1234.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

1 Million Cups entrepreneurs conversation, 8:30 a.m., DesignSpark Innovation Center, 3891 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. 1millioncups.com/collegestation.

Christmas in the Park, 6-10 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station. Shuttles run 4 p.m.-midnight from Post Oak Mall parking lot. Daily through Jan. 1.

Santa's Wonderland, 4-11 p.m., 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Daily through Dec. 30.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m. BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan; 7 p.m., Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Bryan; 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station; and 8 p.m., Duddley's Draw, 311 University Dr. in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Wayne Johnson, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Johnny & Lise, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Creature Chronicles, through Friday at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan). Children ages 4 through 12 can explore a variety of different ecosystems, natural phenomenon and animals through interactive lessons, crafts, games and more. The winter mini camp is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with before and after camp care available.

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.