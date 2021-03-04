Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The annual Little River Basin Master Gardener spring plant sale will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milam County Expo Building, 301 S. Houston Ave. in Cameron. Winners of a silent auction will be announced at 12:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Wreaths Across American mobile educational exhibit, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 159, 101 Waco St. in Bryan. Free.
Canceling Homelessness in BCS, 7:30 p.m. A virtual benefit concert to help raise money to pay for housing for several chronically homeless Bryan-College Station residents who are at risk for COVID-19. The concert featuring Joey McGee, John Krajicek and Andrea Young will be streamed online beginning at 7:30 p.m. All proceeds will go to the hotel where the residents are staying. A link to the concert will be posted at go.theeagle.com/concert.
Post Oak Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas meeting, 6:30 p.m. online event. Dwight Bohlmeyer will speak on water gardening with native plants. The public is invited. The Zoom link is tinyurl.com/purplesalvia.
Navasota school district parent night, 7 p.m. online event. Guest speaker Gracie Guitron from the Snook school district will talk about building connections between the school and parents. join.zoom.us; meeting ID 864 5377 0243; passcode 256585.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
LIVE MUSIC
Aaron Watson, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets start at $25. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
Johnny and Lise McNally, 6 p.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station. Free.
EXHIBITS
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Paw-llywood: Hall of Fame Gallery, through March 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Armchair Travel: Exploring International Art and Artists, through Wednesday at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights other cultures and their art through sculptures, ceramics, paintings and prints. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. tx.ag/armchair.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.