Calendar for Thursday, Dec. 22

Celebrate Noon Year's Eve at Century Square (175 Century Square Dr. in College Station) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 31. It's the perfect way to celebrate for families with youngsters whose bedtimes are before midnight. Activities include a live DJ, lawn games, face painting, a balloon artist and more. Ring in the new year unofficially with a countdown to noon, capped off with bubbles.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Polar Express Pancake Breakfast, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W. Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan.

Christmas in the Park, 6-10 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station. Shuttles run 4 p.m.-midnight from Post Oak Mall parking lot. Daily through Jan. 1.

Santa's Wonderland, 4-11 p.m., 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

Cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Rd. in Bryan. Admission: $10.

Aggieland trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan and Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

David J. Skinner, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Mark Briles, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Singing and Slinging with Santa and Friends: A Holiday Variety Show, 7-10 p.m., Vino Boheme, 206 W. 26th St. in Bryan. $20.

Keeton Coffman, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Creature Chronicles, through Friday at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan). Children ages 4 through 12 can explore a variety of different ecosystems, natural phenomenon and animals through interactive lessons, crafts, games and more. The winter mini camp is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with before and after camp care available.

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.