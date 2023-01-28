Calendar for Sunday, Jan. 29

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix series "Our Planet Live in Concert" comes to Rudder Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. March 8. The show combines breathtaking HD cinematography with all-new orchestrations by Oscar-winning composer Steven Price performed by a live onstage orchestra. Film veterans David Attenborough and William Shatner narrate the celebration of the planet we call home. Tickets: $27-$80 available at the MSC Box Office at 979-845-1234.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Texas High School Rodeo Association Region IX, 9 a.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Sixth annual Tattoo Expo, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. $20 at the door

GriefShare seminar, 4-5:45 p.m. every Sunday through April 2, Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. Support group for people experiencing loss. Information: contact Rhonda Raphael at 979-693-4403 or rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org.

Geranium sale, the Bryan-College Station Kappa Alpha Theta Alumnae annual geranium sale going through Feb. 13. Contact geraniumsource@gmail.com for more information or to place an order.

ENTERTAINMENT

Lucas Sousa, 11:30 a.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

School of Rock, 12:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

"How to Train Your Dragon," 7 p.m., Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, 1015 Colgate Drive in College Station. Movies in the park on 32-foot high-definition screen. Free. Coolers must be 48 quarts or smaller. No alcohol or glass containers allowed. No pets allowed. Free parking at Post Oak Mall.

John Wick, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Nick Morrison, 8 p.m., Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Comedy show.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Lecture, 6-8 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Drive W. in College Station. Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs and the Bush School of Government and Public Service present “New Perspectives on George H.W. Bush from Former White House Senior Staff.” In-person or Zoom.

Czech language class, 7-8:30 p.m. every Monday through April 24, St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Activity Center, 600 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Cost: $35 per semester. Information: Marie Dulak at 979-324-7871 or mdulak52@gmail.com.